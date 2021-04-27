iShares MBS ETF (NASDAQ:MBB) Holdings Raised by FLC Capital Advisors

FLC Capital Advisors grew its position in iShares MBS ETF (NASDAQ:MBB) by 16.8% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 58,655 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 8,444 shares during the quarter. iShares MBS ETF makes up approximately 2.0% of FLC Capital Advisors’ holdings, making the stock its 13th largest position. FLC Capital Advisors’ holdings in iShares MBS ETF were worth $6,359,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of MBB. Safeguard Investment Advisory Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares MBS ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares MBS ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Mach 1 Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in iShares MBS ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Avion Wealth acquired a new position in iShares MBS ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Finally, Simon Quick Advisors LLC acquired a new position in iShares MBS ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $32,000.

MBB stock traded down $0.05 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $108.66. 14,929 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,877,127. iShares MBS ETF has a 1-year low of $108.10 and a 1-year high of $111.31. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $108.55 and its 200-day moving average price is $109.63.

iShares MBS ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays MBS Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results, which correspond to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. MBS Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of investment grade mortgage-backed pass-through securities issued by the Government National Mortgage (GNMA).

