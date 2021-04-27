iShares Edge MSCI USA Value Factor ETF (BATS:VLUE) Shares Sold by FLC Capital Advisors

FLC Capital Advisors reduced its position in shares of iShares Edge MSCI USA Value Factor ETF (BATS:VLUE) by 1.6% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 63,666 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,014 shares during the period. iShares Edge MSCI USA Value Factor ETF accounts for about 2.0% of FLC Capital Advisors’ investment portfolio, making the stock its 12th largest position. FLC Capital Advisors’ holdings in iShares Edge MSCI USA Value Factor ETF were worth $6,523,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Lakeview Capital Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares Edge MSCI USA Value Factor ETF by 244.0% in the fourth quarter. Lakeview Capital Partners LLC now owns 430 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 305 shares during the last quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares Edge MSCI USA Value Factor ETF by 135.0% in the fourth quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 470 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 270 shares during the last quarter. Savior LLC acquired a new position in iShares Edge MSCI USA Value Factor ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. acquired a new position in iShares Edge MSCI USA Value Factor ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Finally, Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. lifted its position in iShares Edge MSCI USA Value Factor ETF by 34.9% during the fourth quarter. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. now owns 661 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,000 after buying an additional 171 shares in the last quarter.

VLUE stock traded up $0.28 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $104.56. 9,127,139 shares of the company’s stock traded hands. iShares Edge MSCI USA Value Factor ETF has a fifty-two week low of $71.21 and a fifty-two week high of $89.40. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $103.29 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $91.13.

