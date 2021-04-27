iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:TLT) is Nationwide Fund Advisors’ 3rd Largest Position

Nationwide Fund Advisors boosted its position in shares of iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:TLT) by 5.3% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 1,366,560 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 68,422 shares during the period. iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF accounts for 12.8% of Nationwide Fund Advisors’ holdings, making the stock its 3rd largest position. Nationwide Fund Advisors’ holdings in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF were worth $185,101,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in TLT. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA boosted its stake in shares of iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF by 19.8% in the 1st quarter. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA now owns 40,397 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $5,472,000 after buying an additional 6,669 shares during the period. Foster Victor Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF by 28.8% during the 1st quarter. Foster Victor Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 35,247 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $4,881,000 after acquiring an additional 7,884 shares in the last quarter. Alpha Cubed Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $569,000. Wooster Corthell Wealth Management Inc. raised its position in shares of iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF by 13.3% during the 1st quarter. Wooster Corthell Wealth Management Inc. now owns 49,473 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $6,701,000 after acquiring an additional 5,808 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nwam LLC raised its position in shares of iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF by 18.5% during the 1st quarter. Nwam LLC now owns 7,982 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,081,000 after acquiring an additional 1,246 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of TLT stock traded down $0.27 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $139.59. The company had a trading volume of 231,436 shares, compared to its average volume of 14,110,031. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $137.59 and its 200 day simple moving average is $149.76. iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $133.19 and a 52-week high of $172.25.

iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of an index composed of United States Treasury bonds with remaining maturities greater than 20 years. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of the Barclays U.S. 20+ Year Treasury Bond Index (the Underlying Index), which measures the performance of public obligations of the United States Treasury that have a remaining maturity of 20 or more years.

