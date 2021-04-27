Ipsen (OTCMKTS:IPSEY) Rating Reiterated by Societe Generale

Societe Generale reissued their buy rating on shares of Ipsen (OTCMKTS:IPSEY) in a report published on Friday, The Fly reports.

Several other analysts also recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Ipsen from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Monday, February 8th. Barclays reiterated an overweight rating on shares of Ipsen in a research report on Tuesday, February 16th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on shares of Ipsen in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th. They issued a hold rating for the company. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $25.00.

IPSEY stock opened at $24.80 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $21.59 and a 200 day moving average price of $22.04. Ipsen has a 12 month low of $17.47 and a 12 month high of $27.10. The company has a market cap of $8.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.12 and a beta of 1.19.

Ipsen SA operates as a biopharmaceutical company worldwide. The company offers drugs in the areas of oncology, neuroscience, gastroenterology, cognitive disorders, and rare diseases. It offers Somatuline for neuroendocrine tumors and acromegaly; Decapeptyl for metastatic prostate cancer, uterine fibroids, precocious puberty, endometriosis, female sterility, and early stage breast cancer; Cabometyx for renal cell and second-line hepatocellular carcinoma; Onivyde for second-line metastatic pancreatic cancer; and Dysport for motor muscular disorders and medical aesthetics.

