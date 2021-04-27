ION (ION) Price Reaches $0.0260 on Exchanges

ION (CURRENCY:ION) traded up 16.9% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on April 27th. In the last seven days, ION has traded 13.8% lower against the dollar. ION has a market capitalization of $355,330.34 and approximately $7.00 worth of ION was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One ION coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0260 or 0.00000047 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Algorand (ALGO) traded up 7.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.28 or 0.00002324 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 11.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $27.70 or 0.00050146 BTC.

Elrond (EGLD) traded up 11.6% against the dollar and now trades at $180.89 or 0.00327420 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.09 or 0.00009221 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded 8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00000577 BTC.

Helium (HNT) traded 20.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $17.34 or 0.00031378 BTC.

Ardor (ARDR) traded up 16.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.40 or 0.00000721 BTC.

Kava.io (KAVA) traded up 13% against the dollar and now trades at $5.26 or 0.00009513 BTC.

Wanchain (WAN) traded up 16% against the dollar and now trades at $1.72 or 0.00003109 BTC.

Energi (NRG) traded 6.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.30 or 0.00005969 BTC.

ION Profile

ION (ION) uses the hashing algorithm. It was first traded on May 16th, 2015. ION’s total supply is 19,575,623 coins and its circulating supply is 13,675,623 coins. ION’s official Twitter account is @ionomics and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for ION is https://reddit.com/r/ionomy and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official message board for ION is medium.com/@ionomy . The official website for ION is ionomy.com

According to CryptoCompare, “ION is a blockchain-based decentralized cryptocurrency that rewards network participation via static proof of stake. ION rewards “connectivity age” instead of “coin age,” thus eliminating abuse from exchanges and users that do not actively contribute to the network. By having a static reward system, the rewards for participation are proportional to the work every active node contributes. This discourages centralization and promotes network health. In addition to static rewards, ION implements a masternode network to incentivize large holders, and perform advanced functions such as near-instant and private transactions. Ionomy focuses on mobile gaming applications. ION provides a platform that facilitates the development and monetization of new mobile games and rewards gamers financially. Click here for Masternode stats from masternodes.online. “

Buying and Selling ION

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ION directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade ION should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase ION using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

