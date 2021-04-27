Invitation Homes (NYSE:INVH) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research to “Sell”

Invitation Homes (NYSE:INVH) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report issued on Monday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Invitation Homes Inc. provides real estate services. It focuses on owning, renovating, leasing and operating single-family residential properties primarily in the United States. Invitation Homes Inc. is headquartered in Dallas, Texas. “

INVH has been the subject of several other research reports. B. Riley lifted their target price on shares of Invitation Homes from $35.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 1st. TheStreet raised shares of Invitation Homes from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 16th. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on shares of Invitation Homes in a research note on Tuesday, February 16th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada initiated coverage on shares of Invitation Homes in a research note on Tuesday, March 30th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $35.00 price objective for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $33.67.

NYSE INVH traded down $0.09 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $33.85. 2,915,057 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,463,147. Invitation Homes has a 1 year low of $21.79 and a 1 year high of $34.30. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $31.96 and its 200-day simple moving average is $29.86. The company has a quick ratio of 2.14, a current ratio of 2.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02. The stock has a market capitalization of $19.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 102.58, a P/E/G ratio of 2.92 and a beta of 0.80.

Invitation Homes (NYSE:INVH) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 16th. The company reported $0.12 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $464.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $463.13 million. Invitation Homes had a net margin of 9.83% and a return on equity of 2.15%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Invitation Homes will post 1.25 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, COO Charles D. Young sold 55,439 shares of Invitation Homes stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.24, for a total value of $1,621,036.36. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 114,116 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,336,751.84. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 0.23% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Invitation Homes by 5.2% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 46,310,336 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,375,417,000 after purchasing an additional 2,302,737 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its position in Invitation Homes by 2.5% during the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 27,601,054 shares of the company’s stock valued at $819,752,000 after purchasing an additional 666,484 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in Invitation Homes by 2.9% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 22,597,778 shares of the company’s stock valued at $671,153,000 after purchasing an additional 646,585 shares during the period. Resolution Capital Ltd increased its position in Invitation Homes by 24.3% during the 4th quarter. Resolution Capital Ltd now owns 14,048,977 shares of the company’s stock valued at $417,255,000 after purchasing an additional 2,747,509 shares during the period. Finally, Daiwa Securities Group Inc. increased its position in Invitation Homes by 19.6% during the 4th quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 9,336,431 shares of the company’s stock valued at $277,292,000 after purchasing an additional 1,533,022 shares during the period.

About Invitation Homes

Invitation Homes is the nation's premier single-family home leasing company, meeting changing lifestyle demands by providing access to high-quality, updated homes with valued features such as close proximity to jobs and access to good schools. The company's mission, "Together with you, we make a house a home," reflects its commitment to providing homes where individuals and families can thrive and high-touch service that continuously enhances residents' living experiences.

