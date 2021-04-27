Investors Purchase High Volume of Health Catalyst Put Options (NASDAQ:HCAT)

Health Catalyst, Inc. (NASDAQ:HCAT) was the recipient of unusually large options trading on Tuesday. Stock traders bought 3,751 put options on the stock. This is an increase of 2,830% compared to the average volume of 128 put options.

Shares of Health Catalyst stock traded up $0.31 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $55.60. The stock had a trading volume of 9,976 shares, compared to its average volume of 453,335. Health Catalyst has a fifty-two week low of $24.56 and a fifty-two week high of $56.28. The firm has a market cap of $2.45 billion, a P/E ratio of -24.57 and a beta of 0.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 4.90 and a quick ratio of 4.90. The business has a fifty day moving average of $48.88 and a two-hundred day moving average of $43.86.

Health Catalyst (NASDAQ:HCAT) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The company reported ($0.16) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.39) by $0.23. Health Catalyst had a negative return on equity of 25.57% and a negative net margin of 48.17%. The business had revenue of $53.28 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $52.21 million. As a group, research analysts forecast that Health Catalyst will post -1.56 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research analysts recently commented on HCAT shares. Canaccord Genuity upped their price objective on Health Catalyst from $43.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 7th. Raymond James upped their price objective on Health Catalyst from $44.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 4th. SVB Leerink upped their price objective on Health Catalyst from $40.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 4th. Finally, Piper Sandler boosted their price target on Health Catalyst from $50.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $44.53.

In other Health Catalyst news, insider Linda Llewelyn sold 3,098 shares of Health Catalyst stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.67, for a total transaction of $147,681.66. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 42,027 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,003,427.09. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, General Counsel Daniel H. Orenstein sold 3,500 shares of Health Catalyst stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.28, for a total value of $179,480.00. Following the sale, the general counsel now owns 84,046 shares in the company, valued at $4,309,878.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 31,166 shares of company stock worth $1,537,445 over the last three months. 22.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of HCAT. California State Teachers Retirement System raised its position in Health Catalyst by 4.6% during the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 50,905 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,863,000 after buying an additional 2,255 shares during the period. Bellecapital International Ltd. acquired a new position in Health Catalyst during the fourth quarter valued at $4,437,000. Sarasin & Partners LLP acquired a new position in Health Catalyst in the 4th quarter worth about $2,300,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC increased its position in Health Catalyst by 124.4% in the 4th quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 44,292 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,928,000 after purchasing an additional 24,553 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nepsis Inc. increased its position in Health Catalyst by 1.8% in the 4th quarter. Nepsis Inc. now owns 200,646 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,734,000 after purchasing an additional 3,468 shares during the last quarter. 94.18% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Health Catalyst

Health Catalyst, Inc provides data and analytics technology and services to healthcare organizations. Its solutions include a cloud-based data platform, analytics software, and professional services. The company was formerly known as HQC Holdings, Inc and changed its name to Health Catalyst, Inc in March 2017.

