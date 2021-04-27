Investors Buy Large Volume of Put Options on Star Bulk Carriers (NASDAQ:SBLK)

Star Bulk Carriers Corp. (NASDAQ:SBLK) was the target of unusually large options trading on Monday. Stock traders acquired 1,502 put options on the stock. This represents an increase of 1,465% compared to the average daily volume of 96 put options.

SBLK has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Star Bulk Carriers from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $19.00 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 22nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on Star Bulk Carriers from $15.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 11th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their target price on Star Bulk Carriers from $10.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 29th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Star Bulk Carriers from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $14.65.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. CHURCHILL MANAGEMENT Corp purchased a new position in Star Bulk Carriers in the first quarter valued at about $2,346,000. Sippican Capital Advisors grew its stake in Star Bulk Carriers by 5.8% in the fourth quarter. Sippican Capital Advisors now owns 31,731 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $280,000 after purchasing an additional 1,750 shares during the last quarter. Jefferies Group LLC grew its stake in Star Bulk Carriers by 32.6% in the fourth quarter. Jefferies Group LLC now owns 7,134,962 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $63,002,000 after purchasing an additional 1,753,589 shares during the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in Star Bulk Carriers in the fourth quarter valued at about $211,000. Finally, Tudor Investment Corp Et Al purchased a new position in Star Bulk Carriers in the fourth quarter valued at about $405,000. Institutional investors own 55.21% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Star Bulk Carriers stock opened at $18.14 on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $15.43 and its 200-day moving average price is $10.92. Star Bulk Carriers has a 12 month low of $3.86 and a 12 month high of $18.42. The company has a current ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93. The firm has a market cap of $1.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 362.87 and a beta of 1.34.

Star Bulk Carriers (NASDAQ:SBLK) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 16th. The shipping company reported $0.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.08. Star Bulk Carriers had a return on equity of 1.41% and a net margin of 0.71%. The company had revenue of $186.02 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $186.57 million. Analysts forecast that Star Bulk Carriers will post 0.04 earnings per share for the current year.

About Star Bulk Carriers

Star Bulk Carriers Corp., a shipping company, engages in the ocean transportation of dry bulk cargoes worldwide. The company's vessels transport a range of major bulks, including iron ores, coal, and grains, as well as minor bulks, such as bauxite, fertilizers, and steel products. As of March 16, 2021, it had a fleet of 128 vessels with an aggregate capacity of approximately 14.1 million deadweight tons, including 17 Newcastlemax, 22 Capesize, 2 Mini Capesize, 7 Post Panamax, 41 Kamsarmax, 2 Panamax, 20 Ultramax, and 17 Supramax vessels.

