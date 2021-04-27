Investors Buy High Volume of Put Options on Cytokinetics (NASDAQ:CYTK)

Cytokinetics, Incorporated (NASDAQ:CYTK) was the recipient of unusually large options trading activity on Monday. Stock investors purchased 530 put options on the company. This is an increase of approximately 741% compared to the average volume of 63 put options.

In other Cytokinetics news, Director Sandford D. Smith sold 27,582 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.93, for a total transaction of $660,037.26. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Robert I. Blum sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.34, for a total transaction of $101,700.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 102,600 shares of company stock worth $2,388,825. Insiders own 6.40% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Penserra Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Cytokinetics by 169.0% during the fourth quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 1,625 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 1,021 shares during the period. Exane Derivatives acquired a new stake in shares of Cytokinetics during the fourth quarter worth about $34,000. Veriti Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Cytokinetics during the fourth quarter worth about $62,000. Vantage Consulting Group Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Cytokinetics during the fourth quarter worth about $67,000. Finally, Pacer Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Cytokinetics by 134.9% during the fourth quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 5,631 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $117,000 after purchasing an additional 3,234 shares in the last quarter. 97.13% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several analysts have recently commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Cytokinetics from $24.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Cytokinetics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 2nd. Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of Cytokinetics in a research note on Wednesday, March 17th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $50.00 target price for the company. Barclays began coverage on shares of Cytokinetics in a research note on Thursday, February 18th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $28.00 target price for the company. Finally, HC Wainwright boosted their target price on shares of Cytokinetics from $22.00 to $41.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. Cytokinetics has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $34.25.

Shares of NASDAQ CYTK opened at $26.99 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $23.87 and a 200-day simple moving average of $20.16. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -14.13 and a beta of 1.45. The company has a quick ratio of 15.17, a current ratio of 15.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90. Cytokinetics has a 52 week low of $13.87 and a 52 week high of $30.14.

Cytokinetics (NASDAQ:CYTK) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.62) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.48) by ($0.14). Cytokinetics had a negative net margin of 209.88% and a negative return on equity of 3,065.14%. The business had revenue of $6.72 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.10 million. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Cytokinetics will post -1.74 EPS for the current year.

Cytokinetics Company Profile

Cytokinetics, Incorporated, a late-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering, developing, and commercializing muscle activators and inhibitors as potential treatments for debilitating diseases. The company is developing small molecule drug candidates primarily engineered to increase muscle function and contractility.

