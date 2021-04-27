Investment Analysts’ Recent Ratings Changes for SEGRO (SEGXF)

A number of firms have modified their ratings and price targets on shares of SEGRO (OTCMKTS: SEGXF) recently:

4/23/2021 – SEGRO was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating. According to Zacks, “SEGRO plc is a real estate investment trust. The company is an owner, manager and developer of warehouses and light industrial property. It operates primarily in UK and Europe. SEGRO plc is headquatered in London, United Kingdom. “

4/22/2021 – SEGRO was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a $16.00 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “SEGRO plc is a real estate investment trust. The company is an owner, manager and developer of warehouses and light industrial property. It operates primarily in UK and Europe. SEGRO plc is headquatered in London, United Kingdom. “

4/20/2021 – SEGRO had its “neutral” rating reaffirmed by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co..

4/9/2021 – SEGRO was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating. According to Zacks, “SEGRO plc is a real estate investment trust. The company is an owner, manager and developer of warehouses and light industrial property. It operates primarily in UK and Europe. SEGRO plc is headquatered in London, United Kingdom. “

4/8/2021 – SEGRO was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a $14.00 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “SEGRO plc is a real estate investment trust. The company is an owner, manager and developer of warehouses and light industrial property. It operates primarily in UK and Europe. SEGRO plc is headquatered in London, United Kingdom. “

3/29/2021 – SEGRO had its “neutral” rating reaffirmed by analysts at UBS Group AG.

Shares of OTCMKTS SEGXF opened at $14.03 on Tuesday. SEGRO Plc has a 1-year low of $7.70 and a 1-year high of $14.46. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $12.78 and a 200 day moving average price of $12.70.

SEGRO is a UK Real Estate Investment Trust (REIT), and a leading owner, manager and developer of modern warehouses and light industrial property. It owns or manages 8.1 million square metres of space (88 million square feet) valued at Â£13.3 billion serving customers from a wide range of industry sectors.

