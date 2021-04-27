Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLV) Shares Sold by Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC

Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC reduced its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLV) by 13.3% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 19,606 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,017 shares during the period. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC’s holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF were worth $1,140,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. FMR LLC raised its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF by 343.8% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 7,890 shares of the company’s stock valued at $415,000 after purchasing an additional 6,112 shares during the last quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF in the third quarter valued at about $1,158,000. IHT Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF by 7.5% in the third quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 52,724 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,828,000 after purchasing an additional 3,691 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF by 0.3% during the third quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 517,431 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,761,000 after purchasing an additional 1,611 shares during the period. Finally, HM Payson & Co. increased its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF by 78.1% in the 3rd quarter. HM Payson & Co. now owns 1,708 shares of the company’s stock worth $92,000 after buying an additional 749 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA:SPLV traded down $0.06 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $60.12. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 105,957 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,749,994. The business’s fifty day moving average is $58.21 and its two-hundred day moving average is $56.13. Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF has a 1 year low of $45.83 and a 1 year high of $60.73.

