Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ) Stock Position Cut by Narwhal Capital Management

Narwhal Capital Management lessened its stake in Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ) by 0.5% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 6,749 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 31 shares during the quarter. Narwhal Capital Management’s holdings in Invesco QQQ Trust were worth $2,154,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in QQQ. FMR LLC grew its position in Invesco QQQ Trust by 4.4% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 155,853 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $28,000,000 after buying an additional 6,637 shares in the last quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in Invesco QQQ Trust by 11.0% in the 3rd quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 90,614 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $25,176,000 after acquiring an additional 8,997 shares during the last quarter. Jeppson Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Invesco QQQ Trust in the 3rd quarter valued at about $636,000. Advisor Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Invesco QQQ Trust by 35.3% in the 3rd quarter. Advisor Partners LLC now owns 3,169 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $876,000 after acquiring an additional 827 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kathmere Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Invesco QQQ Trust in the 3rd quarter valued at about $803,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 47.01% of the company’s stock.

Get Invesco QQQ Trust alerts:

QQQ stock traded down $0.89 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $340.74. 1,643,793 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 47,448,766. Invesco QQQ Trust has a 52-week low of $211.12 and a 52-week high of $342.23. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $325.05 and its 200-day moving average is $315.57.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 23rd will be issued a dividend of $0.395 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 22nd. This represents a $1.58 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.46%.

Invesco QQQ Trust Profile

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

See Also: What is the yield curve?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding QQQ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ).

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco QQQ Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco QQQ Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.