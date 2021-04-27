Invesco Municipal Trust (NYSE:VKQ) Shares Sold by Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley cut its holdings in Invesco Municipal Trust (NYSE:VKQ) by 2.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 549,947 shares of the investment management company’s stock after selling 11,443 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned about 0.99% of Invesco Municipal Trust worth $7,050,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Ackerman Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Invesco Municipal Trust in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $263,000. Ibex Wealth Advisors boosted its position in Invesco Municipal Trust by 15.1% during the 4th quarter. Ibex Wealth Advisors now owns 127,693 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $1,637,000 after purchasing an additional 16,773 shares during the period. Guggenheim Capital LLC grew its stake in Invesco Municipal Trust by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 1,472,877 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $18,882,000 after buying an additional 7,423 shares during the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its stake in Invesco Municipal Trust by 7.3% in the third quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 262,293 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $3,150,000 after buying an additional 17,879 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Prospera Financial Services Inc boosted its holdings in shares of Invesco Municipal Trust by 1,615.7% during the fourth quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc now owns 11,787 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $151,000 after acquiring an additional 11,100 shares during the period.

NYSE VKQ opened at $13.51 on Tuesday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $13.14 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $12.79. Invesco Municipal Trust has a 52 week low of $10.89 and a 52 week high of $13.53.

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, April 14th will be issued a $0.0535 dividend. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.75%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, April 13th.

Invesco Municipal Trust Profile

Invesco Municipal Trust is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Invesco Ltd. The fund is co-managed by Invesco Advisers, Inc, INVESCO Asset Management (Japan) Limited, INVESCO Asset Management Deutschland GmbH, INVESCO Asset Management Limited, Invesco Hong Kong Limited, INVESCO Senior Secured Management, Inc, and Invesco Canada Ltd.

