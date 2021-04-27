Intuitive Surgical (NASDAQ:ISRG) Given New $860.00 Price Target at SVB Leerink

Intuitive Surgical (NASDAQ:ISRG) had its price target hoisted by investment analysts at SVB Leerink from $825.00 to $860.00 in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a “market perform” rating on the medical equipment provider’s stock. SVB Leerink’s target price suggests a potential downside of 0.69% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other analysts also recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Intuitive Surgical from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $804.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 6th. Oppenheimer raised shares of Intuitive Surgical from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $690.00 to $825.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $780.00 to $855.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised their target price on Intuitive Surgical from $862.00 to $939.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $805.95.

Get Intuitive Surgical alerts:

Intuitive Surgical stock opened at $865.94 on Tuesday. Intuitive Surgical has a 52 week low of $492.00 and a 52 week high of $893.79. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $759.91 and a 200 day moving average price of $759.36. The company has a market capitalization of $102.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 98.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 8.96 and a beta of 0.98.

Intuitive Surgical (NASDAQ:ISRG) last posted its earnings results on Monday, April 19th. The medical equipment provider reported $3.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.63 by $0.89. Intuitive Surgical had a net margin of 24.45% and a return on equity of 12.08%. The company had revenue of $1.29 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.11 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.69 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 17.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that Intuitive Surgical will post 8.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Alan J. Levy sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, April 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $856.79, for a total transaction of $2,141,975.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 8,094 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,934,858.26. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Marshall Mohr sold 9,375 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $751.66, for a total value of $7,046,812.50. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 9,423 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,082,892.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 29,337 shares of company stock worth $22,661,654 over the last ninety days. 1.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Wealth Alliance acquired a new position in Intuitive Surgical in the 3rd quarter valued at about $327,000. Paces Ferry Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Intuitive Surgical during the third quarter worth $868,000. Eudaimonia Partners LLC increased its holdings in Intuitive Surgical by 874.9% during the 3rd quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC now owns 2,096 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $1,487,000 after purchasing an additional 1,881 shares during the period. Trust Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Intuitive Surgical during the third quarter worth approximately $419,000. Finally, Brasada Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Intuitive Surgical in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $213,000. 86.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Intuitive Surgical Company Profile

Intuitive Surgical, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and marketing of da Vinci Surgical Systems, and related instruments and accessories for invasive surgery. Its products include Da Vinci and Ion. The company was founded by Frederic H. Moll, John Gordon Freund, and Robert G. Younge in November 1995 and is headquartered in Sunnyvale, CA.

Recommended Story: Index Funds

Receive News & Ratings for Intuitive Surgical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Intuitive Surgical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.