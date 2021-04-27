inTEST (NYSEAMERICAN:INTT) Downgraded to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of inTEST (NYSEAMERICAN:INTT) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report sent to investors on Monday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “InTEST Corporation is an independent designer, manufacturer and marketer of ATE interface solutions and temperature management products, which are used by semiconductor manufacturers to perform final testing of integrated circuits and wafers. The Company’s high-performance products are designed to enable semiconductor manufacturers to improve the speed, reliability, efficiency and profitability of IC test processes. Specific products include positioner and docking hardware products, temperature management systems and customized interface solutions. The Company has established strong relationships with semiconductor manufacturers globally, which it supports through a network of local offices. “

Separately, Lake Street Capital increased their price target on shares of inTEST from $6.00 to $11.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Monday, March 8th.

INTT stock opened at $13.19 on Monday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $5.77 and its 200 day moving average price is $5.10. inTEST has a fifty-two week low of $2.91 and a fifty-two week high of $13.74. The firm has a market capitalization of $141.17 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 659.83, a PEG ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 2.01.

inTEST (NYSEAMERICAN:INTT) last released its earnings results on Thursday, March 4th. The semiconductor company reported ($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.03) by $0.02. inTEST had a net margin of 0.40% and a return on equity of 3.22%. The firm had revenue of $14.88 million for the quarter.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in INTT. Kovack Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of inTEST in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $85,000. WealthTrust Axiom LLC acquired a new stake in shares of inTEST in the first quarter valued at approximately $124,000. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC acquired a new stake in shares of inTEST during the first quarter worth $156,000. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of inTEST by 28.4% during the fourth quarter. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. now owns 295,388 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,917,000 after purchasing an additional 65,278 shares during the period. Finally, CM Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of inTEST during the fourth quarter worth $2,597,000. Institutional investors own 42.26% of the company’s stock.

About inTEST

inTEST Corporation supplies test and process solutions for use in manufacturing and testing in automotive, defense/aerospace, energy, industrial, medical, semiconductor, and telecommunications markets worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Thermal Products (Thermal) and Electromechanical Semiconductor Products (EMS).

