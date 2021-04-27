International Business Machines (NYSE:IBM) PT Raised to $165.00

International Business Machines (NYSE:IBM) had its target price hoisted by Credit Suisse Group from $160.00 to $165.00 in a research note issued to investors on Monday, Benzinga reports. Credit Suisse Group currently has an outperform rating on the technology company’s stock.

IBM has been the topic of several other reports. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on International Business Machines from $138.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a market perform rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of International Business Machines from $150.00 to $152.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a report on Tuesday, April 20th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on International Business Machines from $147.00 to $151.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $146.00.

Shares of NYSE:IBM opened at $141.57 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $126.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.03, a P/E/G ratio of 3.36 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.58. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $132.91 and its 200-day simple moving average is $124.62. International Business Machines has a 52-week low of $105.92 and a 52-week high of $144.74.

International Business Machines (NYSE:IBM) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, April 18th. The technology company reported $1.77 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.63 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $17.73 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.35 billion. International Business Machines had a return on equity of 48.69% and a net margin of 10.53%. The firm’s revenue was up .9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.84 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that International Business Machines will post 8.73 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Financial Enhancement Group LLC lifted its position in shares of International Business Machines by 852.4% in the fourth quarter. Financial Enhancement Group LLC now owns 200 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 179 shares during the last quarter. Oxler Private Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of International Business Machines in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Diversified LLC acquired a new position in International Business Machines during the fourth quarter worth $29,000. DB Wealth Management Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of International Business Machines during the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. Finally, Sage Private Wealth Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of International Business Machines in the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. Institutional investors own 55.67% of the company’s stock.

About International Business Machines

International Business Machines Corporation provides integrated solutions and services worldwide. Its Cloud & Cognitive Software segment offers software for vertical and domain-specific solutions in health, financial services, supply chain, and asset management, weather, and security software and services application areas; and customer information control system and storage, and analytics and integration software solutions to support client mission critical on-premise workloads in banking, airline, and retail industries.

