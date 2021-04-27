International Business Machines (NYSE:IBM) PT Raised to $152.00

International Business Machines (NYSE:IBM) had its price target boosted by Morgan Stanley from $150.00 to $152.00 in a research report sent to investors on Monday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an equal weight rating on the technology company’s stock.

IBM has been the topic of several other research reports. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on shares of International Business Machines from $138.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a market perform rating in a research report on Monday. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on shares of International Business Machines from $160.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Monday. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on shares of International Business Machines from $147.00 to $151.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $146.00.

Get International Business Machines alerts:

Shares of IBM opened at $141.57 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $126.51 billion, a PE ratio of 16.03, a P/E/G ratio of 3.36 and a beta of 1.25. International Business Machines has a 1 year low of $105.92 and a 1 year high of $144.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.58, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.05. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $132.91 and its 200-day simple moving average is $124.62.

International Business Machines (NYSE:IBM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, April 18th. The technology company reported $1.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.63 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $17.73 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.35 billion. International Business Machines had a net margin of 10.53% and a return on equity of 48.69%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up .9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.84 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that International Business Machines will post 8.73 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Wedbush Securities Inc. increased its stake in International Business Machines by 22.7% in the first quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 37,332 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $4,975,000 after purchasing an additional 6,916 shares during the last quarter. Brave Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of International Business Machines by 6.8% during the first quarter. Brave Asset Management Inc. now owns 7,803 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,040,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Cubic Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of International Business Machines by 1.1% during the first quarter. Cubic Asset Management LLC now owns 25,657 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,419,000 after acquiring an additional 280 shares during the last quarter. Clean Yield Group grew its position in shares of International Business Machines by 19.4% during the first quarter. Clean Yield Group now owns 2,854 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $380,000 after acquiring an additional 464 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MA Private Wealth purchased a new position in shares of International Business Machines during the first quarter worth approximately $289,000. Institutional investors own 55.67% of the company’s stock.

About International Business Machines

International Business Machines Corporation provides integrated solutions and services worldwide. Its Cloud & Cognitive Software segment offers software for vertical and domain-specific solutions in health, financial services, supply chain, and asset management, weather, and security software and services application areas; and customer information control system and storage, and analytics and integration software solutions to support client mission critical on-premise workloads in banking, airline, and retail industries.

Further Reading: Market Timing – The Benefits and the Danger

Receive News & Ratings for International Business Machines Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for International Business Machines and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.