International Assets Investment Management LLC Purchases 930 Shares of Voya Financial, Inc. (NYSE:VOYA)

International Assets Investment Management LLC lifted its position in Voya Financial, Inc. (NYSE:VOYA) by 465.0% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 1,130 shares of the asset manager’s stock after acquiring an additional 930 shares during the quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Voya Financial were worth $57,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of VOYA. Paces Ferry Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Voya Financial during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Private Capital Group LLC increased its position in Voya Financial by 58.9% during the 1st quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 429 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 159 shares in the last quarter. Accel Wealth Management bought a new position in Voya Financial during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $29,000. NuWave Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in Voya Financial by 46.9% during the 1st quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC now owns 523 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 167 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jeppson Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Voya Financial in the 3rd quarter worth $34,000.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Barclays lifted their target price on Voya Financial from $67.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, January 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on Voya Financial from $60.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, April 5th. Citigroup lifted their price target on Voya Financial from $70.00 to $73.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 31st. TheStreet upgraded Voya Financial from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Friday, February 12th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Voya Financial from $70.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 18th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Voya Financial currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $65.54.

In related news, CEO Robert L. Grubka sold 6,251 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.11, for a total value of $400,751.61. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 44,939 shares in the company, valued at $2,881,039.29. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . 2.04% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSE VOYA opened at $67.52 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 0.11 and a current ratio of 0.11. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.22 and a beta of 1.45. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $65.13 and a 200 day moving average price of $58.56. Voya Financial, Inc. has a 52-week low of $37.92 and a 52-week high of $69.36.

Voya Financial (NYSE:VOYA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 8th. The asset manager reported $1.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.43 by $0.47. The firm had revenue of $398.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $250.00 million. Voya Financial had a positive return on equity of 6.24% and a negative net margin of 17.43%. Analysts forecast that Voya Financial, Inc. will post 2.72 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 29th. Investors of record on Friday, February 26th were issued a $0.165 dividend. This is a positive change from Voya Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 25th. This represents a $0.66 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.98%. Voya Financial’s payout ratio is presently 15.64%.

Voya Financial Profile

Voya Financial, Inc operates as a retirement, investment, and employee benefits company in the United States. The company's Retirement segment offers tax-deferred employer-sponsored retirement savings plans and administrative services; and individual retirement accounts, and other retail financial products and financial services, as well as financial planning and advisory services.

