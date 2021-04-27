International Assets Investment Management LLC Purchases 9,022 Shares of Putnam Master Intermediate Income Trust (NYSE:PIM)

International Assets Investment Management LLC lifted its position in Putnam Master Intermediate Income Trust (NYSE:PIM) by 100.0% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 18,044 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 9,022 shares during the quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Putnam Master Intermediate Income Trust were worth $77,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Shaker Financial Services LLC boosted its position in Putnam Master Intermediate Income Trust by 25.5% during the fourth quarter. Shaker Financial Services LLC now owns 517,250 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,188,000 after purchasing an additional 105,091 shares during the period. Penbrook Management LLC boosted its position in Putnam Master Intermediate Income Trust by 20.9% during the fourth quarter. Penbrook Management LLC now owns 238,352 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,008,000 after purchasing an additional 41,200 shares during the period. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. bought a new position in Putnam Master Intermediate Income Trust during the fourth quarter worth $537,000. Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV boosted its position in Putnam Master Intermediate Income Trust by 7.9% during the fourth quarter. Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV now owns 112,304 shares of the company’s stock worth $475,000 after purchasing an additional 8,200 shares during the period. Finally, Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. bought a new position in Putnam Master Intermediate Income Trust during the fourth quarter worth $199,000. 42.98% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

PIM stock opened at $4.21 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $4.23 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $4.18. Putnam Master Intermediate Income Trust has a one year low of $4.00 and a one year high of $4.53.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 23rd will be given a $0.022 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 22nd. This represents a $0.26 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.27%.

Putnam Master Intermediate Income Trust Profile

Putnam Master Intermediate Income Trust is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Putnam Investment Management, LLC. The fund is co-managed by Putnam Investments Limited. It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. The fund invests in bonds of companies operating across diversified sectors.

