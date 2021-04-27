International Assets Investment Management LLC Purchases 1,860 Shares of Western Asset Municipal Defined Opportunity Trust Inc. (NYSE:MTT)

International Assets Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Western Asset Municipal Defined Opportunity Trust Inc. (NYSE:MTT) by 95.7% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,804 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,860 shares during the quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Western Asset Municipal Defined Opportunity Trust were worth $79,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in MTT. First Trust Advisors LP raised its stake in Western Asset Municipal Defined Opportunity Trust by 8.1% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 19,691 shares of the company’s stock valued at $412,000 after buying an additional 1,472 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its stake in Western Asset Municipal Defined Opportunity Trust by 1.5% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 51,521 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,072,000 after buying an additional 749 shares during the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its stake in Western Asset Municipal Defined Opportunity Trust by 22.7% during the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 56,891 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,184,000 after buying an additional 10,508 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in Western Asset Municipal Defined Opportunity Trust by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 440,094 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,163,000 after buying an additional 4,233 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Almitas Capital LLC purchased a new position in Western Asset Municipal Defined Opportunity Trust during the fourth quarter valued at $378,000.

Get Western Asset Municipal Defined Opportunity Trust alerts:

Shares of NYSE:MTT opened at $21.20 on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $21.12 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $20.83. Western Asset Municipal Defined Opportunity Trust Inc. has a 12-month low of $18.47 and a 12-month high of $21.59.

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 23rd will be paid a $0.049 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 2.78%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 22nd.

Western Asset Municipal Defined Opportunity Trust Profile

Western Asset Municipal Defined Opportunity Trust Inc is a close-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Legg Mason Partners Fund Advisor, LLC. The fund is co-managed by Western Asset Management Company. It invests in fixed income markets of the United States. The fund makes its investments in the securities of companies operating across diversified sectors.

Featured Story: What is the S&P/ASX 200 Index?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MTT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Western Asset Municipal Defined Opportunity Trust Inc. (NYSE:MTT).

Receive News & Ratings for Western Asset Municipal Defined Opportunity Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Western Asset Municipal Defined Opportunity Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.