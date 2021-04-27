International Assets Investment Management LLC Has $63,000 Position in Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras (NYSE:PBR)

International Assets Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras (NYSE:PBR) by 100.0% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,396 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,198 shares during the quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras were worth $63,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Inspire Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank acquired a new position in shares of Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras during the 4th quarter worth approximately $81,000. Van ECK Associates Corp increased its holdings in shares of Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras by 19.0% during the 3rd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 16,921 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $120,000 after acquiring an additional 2,702 shares during the last quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc increased its holdings in shares of Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras by 2,744.8% during the 4th quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc now owns 11,123 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $125,000 after acquiring an additional 10,732 shares during the last quarter. Finally, National Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras during the 4th quarter worth approximately $126,000. 9.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:PBR opened at $8.54 on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $8.22 and a 200-day moving average price of $9.24. The company has a market cap of $55.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.24 and a beta of 2.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.52, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 1.08. Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras has a fifty-two week low of $5.69 and a fifty-two week high of $11.89.

Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras (NYSE:PBR) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 24th. The oil and gas exploration company reported $0.82 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.06 by $0.76. Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras had a negative return on equity of 1.32% and a negative net margin of 7.72%. The firm had revenue of $13.91 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.61 billion. Research analysts predict that Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras will post -0.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a — dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 6th. Investors of record on Friday, April 16th will be given a dividend of $0.2859 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 15th. This represents a dividend yield of 4.6%. Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras’s dividend payout ratio is currently 23.73%.

A number of research analysts have commented on PBR shares. Bradesco Corretora lowered Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, February 8th. UBS Group lowered Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $13.00 to $9.00 in a report on Monday, February 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $11.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 22nd. Scotiabank lowered Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $15.25 to $14.00 in a report on Monday, February 22nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $10.30 price objective on shares of Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras in a report on Tuesday, April 20th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and six have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $11.06.

Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras Profile

PetrÃ³leo Brasileiro SA – Petrobras produce and sells oil and gas in Brazil and internationally. It engages in prospecting, drilling, refining, processing, trading, and transporting crude oil from producing onshore and offshore oil fields, and shale or other rocks, as well as oil products, natural gas, and other liquid hydrocarbons.

