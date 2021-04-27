International Assets Investment Management LLC Buys 3,867 Shares of Workhorse Group Inc. (NASDAQ:WKHS)

International Assets Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Workhorse Group Inc. (NASDAQ:WKHS) by 273.1% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 5,283 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,867 shares during the period. International Assets Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Workhorse Group were worth $81,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in WKHS. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Workhorse Group by 271.4% in the 4th quarter. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. now owns 1,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 950 shares during the last quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Workhorse Group during the 3rd quarter valued at $43,000. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Workhorse Group by 37.3% during the 4th quarter. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 2,855 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,000 after buying an additional 775 shares during the period. NEXT Financial Group Inc lifted its holdings in shares of Workhorse Group by 903.5% during the 1st quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 3,432 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after buying an additional 3,090 shares during the period. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its holdings in shares of Workhorse Group by 104.9% during the 4th quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,852 shares of the company’s stock valued at $76,000 after buying an additional 1,972 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 21.43% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Workhorse Group stock opened at $13.23 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $1.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.15, a PEG ratio of 9.07 and a beta of 2.80. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $14.18 and a 200-day moving average price of $21.68. Workhorse Group Inc. has a twelve month low of $2.27 and a twelve month high of $42.96.

Workhorse Group (NASDAQ:WKHS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, February 28th. The company reported $3.22 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.13) by $3.35. The company had revenue of $0.65 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.25 million. Sell-side analysts forecast that Workhorse Group Inc. will post 0.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on WKHS. B. Riley began coverage on Workhorse Group in a report on Thursday, April 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $20.00 price target on the stock. Oppenheimer cut Workhorse Group from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 24th. TheStreet raised Workhorse Group from an “e+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 30th. Colliers Securities reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Workhorse Group in a report on Monday, March 8th. Finally, Roth Capital decreased their target price on Workhorse Group from $19.00 to $15.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Workhorse Group has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $19.89.

In other Workhorse Group news, Director Raymond Joseph Chess sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.59, for a total value of $62,950.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 122,008 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,536,080.72. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Duane Hughes sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.97, for a total transaction of $899,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 320,085 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,513,457.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 36,445 shares of company stock valued at $1,203,888. 5.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Workhorse Group Inc, a technology company, designs, manufactures, builds, and sells battery-electric vehicles and aircraft in the United States. The company also develops cloud-based and real-time telematics performance monitoring systems that enable fleet operators to optimize energy and route efficiency.

