International Assets Investment Management LLC Acquires 3,500 Shares of SuRo Capital Corp. (NASDAQ:SSSS)

International Assets Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of SuRo Capital Corp. (NASDAQ:SSSS) by 100.0% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 7,000 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,500 shares during the period. International Assets Investment Management LLC’s holdings in SuRo Capital were worth $93,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Creative Planning lifted its stake in shares of SuRo Capital by 4.6% during the 4th quarter. Creative Planning now owns 21,957 shares of the company’s stock worth $287,000 after acquiring an additional 973 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of SuRo Capital by 2.4% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 116,351 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,523,000 after acquiring an additional 2,692 shares during the period. Lokken Investment Group LLC purchased a new position in SuRo Capital during the 4th quarter worth $155,000. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL purchased a new position in SuRo Capital during the 4th quarter worth $285,000. Finally, Ionic Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in SuRo Capital during the 4th quarter worth $565,000. 16.28% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several analysts have weighed in on SSSS shares. BTIG Research boosted their price target on SuRo Capital from $16.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 15th. Barrington Research boosted their price target on SuRo Capital from $17.50 to $20.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, April 9th. Finally, JMP Securities started coverage on SuRo Capital in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th. They set a “market outperform” rating and a $20.00 price target on the stock.

In related news, major shareholder Robert S. Birch sold 11,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.01, for a total value of $154,110.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 2,884,496 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $40,411,788.96. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, insider Robert S. Birch sold 46,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.38, for a total value of $707,480.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 2,055,263 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $31,609,944.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 539,633 shares of company stock valued at $7,729,873 in the last ninety days. 1.16% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of SSSS opened at $14.47 on Tuesday. SuRo Capital Corp. has a 52 week low of $5.93 and a 52 week high of $16.15. The company has a quick ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 0.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The company has a market capitalization of $292.51 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.61 and a beta of 2.23. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $14.23 and its 200-day moving average price is $12.62.

SuRo Capital (NASDAQ:SSSS) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, March 9th. The company reported $2.81 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.53 by $2.28. SuRo Capital had a negative return on equity of 6.27% and a net margin of 1,249.39%. The firm had revenue of $0.92 million for the quarter.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 30th were issued a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 29th. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 20.73%.

About SuRo Capital

Sutter Rock Capital Corp. is specializing in growth capital, B round and beyond, emerging growth, and pre-IPO investments in late stage venture-backed private companies. It makes direct (primary rounds) investments in companies and also makes secondary direct investments. The fund operates as a Business development Company.

