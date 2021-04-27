International Assets Investment Management LLC Acquires 299 Shares of Teradyne, Inc. (NASDAQ:TER)

International Assets Investment Management LLC increased its position in Teradyne, Inc. (NASDAQ:TER) by 115.0% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 559 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 299 shares during the quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Teradyne were worth $67,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. First National Bank of South Miami grew its stake in shares of Teradyne by 11.0% during the 4th quarter. First National Bank of South Miami now owns 828 shares of the company’s stock worth $99,000 after acquiring an additional 82 shares during the period. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its holdings in shares of Teradyne by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 6,654 shares of the company’s stock valued at $798,000 after buying an additional 88 shares in the last quarter. Dai Ichi Life Insurance Company Ltd boosted its stake in shares of Teradyne by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Dai Ichi Life Insurance Company Ltd now owns 21,527 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,581,000 after acquiring an additional 94 shares during the period. Ifrah Financial Services Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Teradyne by 1.7% in the fourth quarter. Ifrah Financial Services Inc. now owns 6,176 shares of the company’s stock worth $740,000 after acquiring an additional 106 shares during the period. Finally, Berman Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Teradyne by 39.3% in the fourth quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 404 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after acquiring an additional 114 shares during the period. 94.85% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ TER opened at $133.43 on Tuesday. Teradyne, Inc. has a 1 year low of $56.42 and a 1 year high of $147.90. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $122.37 and its 200 day moving average price is $122.33. The firm has a market cap of $22.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 1.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 3.05 and a current ratio of 3.34.

Teradyne (NASDAQ:TER) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 27th. The company reported $1.10 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $758.97 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $721.22 million. Teradyne had a net margin of 24.02% and a return on equity of 44.90%. Teradyne’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.88 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Teradyne, Inc. will post 4.49 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 19th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 19th were given a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.30%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 18th. Teradyne’s payout ratio is currently 13.99%.

In other Teradyne news, CEO Mark E. Jagiela sold 90,545 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $114.38, for a total transaction of $10,356,537.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 281,413 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $32,188,018.94. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Richard John Burns sold 773 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $123.71, for a total transaction of $95,627.83. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 12,534 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,550,581.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 205,327 shares of company stock valued at $23,993,388 in the last three months. Insiders own 0.62% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on Teradyne from $130.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 25th. Rosenblatt Securities dropped their target price on Teradyne from $165.00 to $158.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 17th. The Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $150.00 price objective (up previously from $128.00) on shares of Teradyne in a research report on Monday, January 18th. Zacks Investment Research raised Teradyne from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $144.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 13th. Finally, KeyCorp lifted their price target on Teradyne from $115.00 to $138.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $124.00.

About Teradyne

Teradyne, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, sells, and supports automatic test equipment worldwide. The company operates through Semiconductor Test, System Test, Industrial Automation, and Wireless Test segments. The Semiconductor Test segment offers products and services for wafer level and device package testing in automotive, industrial, communications, consumer, smartphones, computer and electronic game, and other applications.

