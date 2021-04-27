Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE:ICE) Insider Lynn C. Martin Sells 2,500 Shares of Stock

Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE:ICE) insider Lynn C. Martin sold 2,500 shares of Intercontinental Exchange stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.00, for a total value of $300,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

ICE opened at $120.86 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $115.64 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $110.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 0.99. Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. has a 52 week low of $87.51 and a 52 week high of $121.96. The firm has a market capitalization of $68.01 billion, a PE ratio of 33.29, a P/E/G ratio of 2.18 and a beta of 0.68.

Intercontinental Exchange (NYSE:ICE) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 4th. The financial services provider reported $1.13 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.08 by $0.05. Intercontinental Exchange had a net margin of 26.19% and a return on equity of 13.63%. The firm had revenue of $1.67 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.63 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.95 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 28.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. will post 4.46 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 17th were issued a $0.33 dividend. This is a positive change from Intercontinental Exchange’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 16th. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.09%. Intercontinental Exchange’s payout ratio is 34.02%.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Signature Estate & Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Intercontinental Exchange by 4.7% in the 1st quarter. Signature Estate & Investment Advisors LLC now owns 311,431 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $34,781,000 after purchasing an additional 13,859 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE boosted its stake in Intercontinental Exchange by 3.7% in the 4th quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 107,480 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $12,392,000 after purchasing an additional 3,799 shares during the period. Marietta Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in Intercontinental Exchange by 3.3% in the 4th quarter. Marietta Wealth Management LLC now owns 50,505 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,823,000 after purchasing an additional 1,612 shares during the period. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. lifted its position in Intercontinental Exchange by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. now owns 186,569 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $21,510,000 after buying an additional 1,620 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Trust Co. of Vermont lifted its position in Intercontinental Exchange by 8.0% during the 4th quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont now owns 33,671 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,882,000 after buying an additional 2,490 shares in the last quarter. 87.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

ICE has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on Intercontinental Exchange from $117.00 to $127.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 7th. Zacks Investment Research raised Intercontinental Exchange from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $127.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday, April 19th. Oppenheimer reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Intercontinental Exchange in a research note on Monday, January 25th. Rosenblatt Securities lifted their target price on shares of Intercontinental Exchange from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 7th. Finally, Raymond James lifted their target price on shares of Intercontinental Exchange from $133.00 to $136.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 6th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Intercontinental Exchange has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $121.08.

About Intercontinental Exchange

Intercontinental Exchange, Inc operates regulated exchanges, clearing houses, and listings venues for commodity, financial, fixed income, and equity markets in the United States, the United Kingdom, the European Union, Singapore, Israel, and Canada. It operates through three segments: Exchanges, Fixed Income and Data Services, and Mortgage Technology.

