Interactive Brokers Group (NASDAQ:IBKR) PT Raised to $110.00

Interactive Brokers Group (NASDAQ:IBKR) had its price target increased by equities researchers at Credit Suisse Group from $92.00 to $110.00 in a research report issued on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has an “outperform” rating on the financial services provider’s stock. Credit Suisse Group’s price objective points to a potential upside of 52.04% from the company’s previous close.

IBKR has been the topic of several other research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on shares of Interactive Brokers Group from $73.00 to $83.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, April 5th. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on Interactive Brokers Group in a report on Thursday, March 11th. They set a “buy” rating and a $89.00 price target for the company. Compass Point boosted their price objective on shares of Interactive Brokers Group from $65.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 20th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on Interactive Brokers Group from $58.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Interactive Brokers Group presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $77.43.

Shares of NASDAQ:IBKR opened at $72.35 on Tuesday. Interactive Brokers Group has a 52-week low of $36.25 and a 52-week high of $80.57. The stock has a market cap of $30.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.65 and a beta of 0.84. The business has a fifty day moving average of $75.40 and a two-hundred day moving average of $64.32.

Interactive Brokers Group (NASDAQ:IBKR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 19th. The financial services provider reported $0.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.07. Interactive Brokers Group had a net margin of 6.90% and a return on equity of 2.24%. The firm had revenue of $893.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $622.65 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.69 earnings per share. Interactive Brokers Group’s quarterly revenue was up 67.9% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that Interactive Brokers Group will post 2.37 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Chairman Thomas Peterffy sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.07, for a total transaction of $1,501,400.00. Following the sale, the chairman now owns 8,027,211 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $602,602,729.77. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Paul Jonathan Brody sold 12,695 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.80, for a total value of $771,856.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 1,141,731 shares of company stock valued at $84,365,925. Insiders own 3.23% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC purchased a new position in shares of Interactive Brokers Group in the 4th quarter valued at $53,000. Graves Light Private Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Interactive Brokers Group during the fourth quarter worth about $54,000. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Interactive Brokers Group by 73.7% in the 4th quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,077 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $66,000 after purchasing an additional 457 shares during the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Interactive Brokers Group in the 3rd quarter valued at about $238,000. Finally, Amalgamated Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Interactive Brokers Group in the 4th quarter valued at about $241,000. 16.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Interactive Brokers Group

Interactive Brokers Group, Inc operates as an investment holding company, which engages in broker or dealer and proprietary trading businesses. It operates through the following segments: Electronic Brokerage and Corporate. The Electronic Brokerage segment is a direct market access broker, which serve the customers of both traditional brokers and prime brokers.

