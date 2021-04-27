Inter Pipeline (TSE:IPL) Price Target Raised to C$19.00

Inter Pipeline (TSE:IPL) had its price target hoisted by Tudor Pickering & Holt from C$18.00 to C$19.00 in a research report sent to investors on Friday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm currently has a hold rating on the stock.

IPL has been the topic of a number of other reports. CSFB set a C$20.00 price target on shares of Inter Pipeline and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 10th. CIBC reaffirmed a neutral rating and issued a C$18.50 price target on shares of Inter Pipeline in a research report on Friday. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a neutral rating and issued a C$20.00 price target on shares of Inter Pipeline in a research report on Wednesday, March 10th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on Inter Pipeline from C$13.00 to C$17.00 in a research report on Friday, February 12th. Finally, National Bank Financial raised their price target on Inter Pipeline from C$15.00 to C$18.00 and gave the company a sector perform rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 24th. Twelve investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of C$17.28.

IPL opened at C$17.99 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of C$18.05 and a 200-day moving average of C$14.74. The firm has a market capitalization of C$7.72 billion and a P/E ratio of 21.42. Inter Pipeline has a 12-month low of C$10.22 and a 12-month high of C$18.61. The company has a quick ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 0.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 164.49.

Inter Pipeline (TSE:IPL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 18th. The company reported C$0.39 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$0.14 by C$0.25. The company had revenue of C$624.30 million during the quarter. On average, analysts expect that Inter Pipeline will post 1.0700001 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 14th. Investors of record on Friday, May 14th will be given a $0.04 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 21st. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.67%. Inter Pipeline’s dividend payout ratio is currently 93.75%.

Inter Pipeline Company Profile

Inter Pipeline Ltd. engages in the petroleum transportation and storage, and natural gas liquids (NGL) processing businesses in Canada and Europe. The company operates through four segments: Oil Sands Transportation; Conventional Oil Pipelines; NGL Processing; and Bulk Liquid Storage. The Oil Sands Transportation segment transports petroleum products through Cold Lake, Corridor, and Polaris pipeline systems covering approximately 3,300 kilometers of pipeline and 3.8 million barrels of storage capacity; and related blending and handling services.

