Inter Pipeline (OTCMKTS:IPPLF) Receives “Hold” Rating from Tudor Pickering

Inter Pipeline (OTCMKTS:IPPLF)‘s stock had its “hold” rating reissued by Tudor Pickering in a research note issued to investors on Sunday, Analyst Price Targets reports. They presently have a $19.00 price target on the stock. Tudor Pickering’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 31.58% from the stock’s current price.

IPPLF has been the subject of several other reports. Canaccord Genuity lifted their price objective on Inter Pipeline from $14.00 to $16.50 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 11th. National Bank Financial reiterated a “sector perform” rating on shares of Inter Pipeline in a report on Wednesday, February 24th. CIBC downgraded Inter Pipeline from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, February 22nd. Stifel Nicolaus downgraded Inter Pipeline from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 22nd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on Inter Pipeline from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Monday, February 22nd. Thirteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. Inter Pipeline presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $15.82.

Get Inter Pipeline alerts:

OTCMKTS IPPLF opened at $14.44 on Friday. Inter Pipeline has a one year low of $7.35 and a one year high of $14.90. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $14.41 and a 200 day moving average of $11.55.

Inter Pipeline Ltd. engages in the petroleum transportation and storage, and natural gas liquids (NGL) processing businesses in Canada and Europe. The company operates through four segments: Oil Sands Transportation; Conventional Oil Pipelines; NGL Processing; and Bulk Liquid Storage. The Oil Sands Transportation segment transports petroleum products through Cold Lake, Corridor, and Polaris pipeline systems covering approximately 3,300 kilometers of pipeline and 3.8 million barrels of storage capacity; and related blending and handling services.

Recommended Story: What is included in the gross domestic product?

Receive News & Ratings for Inter Pipeline Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Inter Pipeline and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.