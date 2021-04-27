Intel (NASDAQ:INTC) Price Target Cut to $70.00

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC) had its price target cut by Needham & Company LLC from $74.00 to $70.00 in a research note published on Friday, The Fly reports. They currently have a buy rating on the chip maker’s stock.

Several other research firms have also commented on INTC. UBS Group set a $71.00 price target on shares of Intel and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. Bank of America reaffirmed a sell rating and issued a $62.00 price target on shares of Intel in a report on Tuesday, March 30th. Roth Capital boosted their price objective on shares of Intel from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Tuesday, March 30th. DZ Bank raised shares of Intel from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $76.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 31st. Finally, Raymond James reiterated an underperform rating on shares of Intel in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. Twelve analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $63.59.

Shares of NASDAQ:INTC opened at $58.76 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $63.99 and its 200-day simple moving average is $55.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a current ratio of 1.66. Intel has a one year low of $43.61 and a one year high of $68.49. The firm has a market cap of $239.29 billion, a PE ratio of 11.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 0.74.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 21st. The chip maker reported $1.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.15 by $0.24. The business had revenue of $18.60 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.97 billion. Intel had a return on equity of 29.44% and a net margin of 28.10%. The business’s revenue was down 6.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.45 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Intel will post 4.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 7th will be given a dividend of $0.3475 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 6th. This represents a $1.39 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.37%. Intel’s dividend payout ratio is currently 28.54%.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Violich Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Intel by 4.1% during the 4th quarter. Violich Capital Management Inc. now owns 180,000 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $8,968,000 after acquiring an additional 7,130 shares during the period. Greenleaf Trust lifted its position in shares of Intel by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. Greenleaf Trust now owns 99,249 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $4,945,000 after purchasing an additional 1,051 shares in the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Intel by 124.5% during the first quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 62,365 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $3,597,000 after purchasing an additional 34,584 shares in the last quarter. Bouvel Investment Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Intel in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,958,000. Finally, M. Kulyk & Associates LLC purchased a new stake in Intel during the 4th quarter worth approximately $3,104,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.25% of the company’s stock.

Intel Corporation designs, manufactures, and sells essential technologies for the cloud, smart, and connected devices for retail, industrial, and consumer uses worldwide. The company operates through DCG, IOTG, Mobileye, NSG, PSG, CCG, and All Other segments. It offers platform products, such as central processing units and chipsets, and system-on-chip and multichip packages; and non-platform or adjacent products comprising accelerators, boards and systems, connectivity products, and memory and storage products.

