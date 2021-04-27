Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC) Stake Lifted by FLC Capital Advisors

FLC Capital Advisors raised its holdings in shares of Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC) by 2.6% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 32,919 shares of the chip maker’s stock after buying an additional 840 shares during the period. FLC Capital Advisors’ holdings in Intel were worth $2,107,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Curi Capital bought a new stake in Intel during the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,000. DB Wealth Management Group LLC bought a new stake in Intel during the fourth quarter worth approximately $29,000. Annapolis Financial Services LLC bought a new stake in Intel during the fourth quarter worth approximately $30,000. Ogorek Anthony Joseph NY ADV bought a new stake in Intel during the fourth quarter worth approximately $31,000. Finally, JCIC Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Intel by 177.5% during the first quarter. JCIC Asset Management Inc. now owns 566 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 362 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.25% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Intel stock traded down $0.58 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $58.18. 840,866 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 35,611,227. Intel Co. has a 52 week low of $43.61 and a 52 week high of $68.49. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $63.99 and its 200 day simple moving average is $55.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a current ratio of 1.66. The company has a market cap of $236.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 0.74.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 21st. The chip maker reported $1.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.15 by $0.24. Intel had a net margin of 28.10% and a return on equity of 29.44%. The business had revenue of $18.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.97 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.45 EPS. Intel’s revenue was down 6.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Intel Co. will post 4.89 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Investors of record on Friday, May 7th will be paid a $0.3475 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 6th. This represents a $1.39 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.39%. Intel’s payout ratio is presently 28.54%.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Intel from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $65.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Thursday, March 25th. Mizuho upped their price target on shares of Intel from $70.00 to $72.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 24th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of Intel from $40.00 to $47.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, January 22nd. UBS Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a $73.00 price target on shares of Intel in a research report on Friday. Finally, Barclays upped their price target on shares of Intel from $50.00 to $53.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 22nd. Twelve analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $63.59.

Intel Corporation designs, manufactures, and sells essential technologies for the cloud, smart, and connected devices for retail, industrial, and consumer uses worldwide. The company operates through DCG, IOTG, Mobileye, NSG, PSG, CCG, and All Other segments. It offers platform products, such as central processing units and chipsets, and system-on-chip and multichip packages; and non-platform or adjacent products comprising accelerators, boards and systems, connectivity products, and memory and storage products.

