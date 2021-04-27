Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC) Shares Bought by Nwam LLC

Nwam LLC boosted its stake in shares of Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC) by 4.5% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 47,105 shares of the chip maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,020 shares during the quarter. Nwam LLC’s holdings in Intel were worth $3,015,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. BKD Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Intel by 5.2% in the first quarter. BKD Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 62,847 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $4,022,000 after purchasing an additional 3,125 shares during the last quarter. Waterfront Wealth Inc. grew its position in shares of Intel by 5.3% in the first quarter. Waterfront Wealth Inc. now owns 15,407 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $995,000 after purchasing an additional 769 shares during the last quarter. Cottage Street Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Intel in the first quarter valued at approximately $402,000. Roman Butler Fullerton & Co. grew its position in shares of Intel by 56.8% in the first quarter. Roman Butler Fullerton & Co. now owns 41,936 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $2,727,000 after purchasing an additional 15,191 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Boenning & Scattergood Inc. grew its position in shares of Intel by 2.5% in the first quarter. Boenning & Scattergood Inc. now owns 51,570 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $3,300,000 after purchasing an additional 1,281 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 63.25% of the company’s stock.

INTC stock opened at $58.76 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a current ratio of 1.66. The stock has a market cap of $239.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.52, a P/E/G ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 0.74. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $63.99 and a 200 day simple moving average of $55.35. Intel Co. has a 52 week low of $43.61 and a 52 week high of $68.49.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 21st. The chip maker reported $1.39 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.15 by $0.24. The business had revenue of $18.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.97 billion. Intel had a net margin of 28.10% and a return on equity of 29.44%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 6.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.45 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Intel Co. will post 4.89 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 7th will be paid a $0.3475 dividend. This represents a $1.39 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.37%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 6th. Intel’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 28.54%.

Several analysts have recently commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Intel from $70.00 to $72.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 22nd. Needham & Company LLC reduced their price objective on shares of Intel from $74.00 to $70.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. Sanford C. Bernstein set a $43.00 price objective on shares of Intel and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 24th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of Intel from $60.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 30th. Finally, Cowen increased their price target on shares of Intel from $75.00 to $79.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 22nd. Twelve investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. Intel has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $63.59.

About Intel

Intel Corporation designs, manufactures, and sells essential technologies for the cloud, smart, and connected devices for retail, industrial, and consumer uses worldwide. The company operates through DCG, IOTG, Mobileye, NSG, PSG, CCG, and All Other segments. It offers platform products, such as central processing units and chipsets, and system-on-chip and multichip packages; and non-platform or adjacent products comprising accelerators, boards and systems, connectivity products, and memory and storage products.

