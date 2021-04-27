Intact Financial (TSE:IFC) Given New C$185.00 Price Target at TD Securities

Intact Financial (TSE:IFC) had its price objective lifted by TD Securities from C$175.00 to C$185.00 in a research note published on Friday morning, Price Targets.com reports. TD Securities currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Raymond James set a C$180.00 price target on Intact Financial and gave the stock a strong-buy rating in a research report on Friday, February 12th. UBS Group lifted their price objective on Intact Financial from C$177.00 to C$178.00 in a report on Thursday, April 8th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on Intact Financial from C$180.00 to C$185.00 in a report on Friday, February 12th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on Intact Financial from C$183.00 to C$190.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Friday, February 12th. Finally, National Bank Financial lifted their price objective on Intact Financial from C$192.00 to C$200.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Wednesday, February 10th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of C$181.50.

Shares of Intact Financial stock opened at C$162.86 on Friday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of C$156.36 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$148.58. The company has a current ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 0.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 36.40. The firm has a market capitalization of C$23.29 billion and a P/E ratio of 22.61. Intact Financial has a 12 month low of C$123.78 and a 12 month high of C$164.64.

Intact Financial (TSE:IFC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 9th. The company reported C$3.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of C$2.38 by C$0.80. The company had revenue of C$3.18 billion during the quarter. Analysts predict that Intact Financial will post 10.7100001 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Intact Financial news, Senior Officer Lucie Martel sold 600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$149.75, for a total transaction of C$89,850.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 3,278 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$490,880.50.

Intact Financial Company Profile

Intact Financial Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides property and casualty insurance products to individuals and businesses in Canada and the United States. It offers personal auto insurance; and insurance for motor homes, recreational vehicles, motorcycles, snowmobiles, and all-terrain vehicles.

