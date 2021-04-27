Installed Building Products, Inc. (NYSE:IBP) Shares Sold by Crossmark Global Holdings Inc.

Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. cut its holdings in shares of Installed Building Products, Inc. (NYSE:IBP) by 3.9% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 6,210 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 250 shares during the period. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Installed Building Products were worth $689,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Installed Building Products during the fourth quarter worth $41,000. FIL Ltd increased its position in shares of Installed Building Products by 36.0% during the fourth quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 431 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 114 shares in the last quarter. Strs Ohio acquired a new position in shares of Installed Building Products during the third quarter worth $71,000. Veriti Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Installed Building Products during the fourth quarter worth $81,000. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Installed Building Products in the 4th quarter valued at $127,000. 70.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Installed Building Products alerts:

Shares of NYSE IBP opened at $132.42 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $118.03 and a 200-day simple moving average of $109.83. The company has a market capitalization of $3.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 44.44 and a beta of 1.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.80, a current ratio of 2.86 and a quick ratio of 2.54. Installed Building Products, Inc. has a 1 year low of $40.09 and a 1 year high of $134.16.

Installed Building Products (NYSE:IBP) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 23rd. The construction company reported $1.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.23. The business had revenue of $441.47 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $442.46 million. Installed Building Products had a net margin of 5.49% and a return on equity of 44.72%. As a group, research analysts expect that Installed Building Products, Inc. will post 4.12 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Investors of record on Monday, March 15th were given a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 12th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.91%. Installed Building Products’s payout ratio is currently 36.47%.

IBP has been the topic of several research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on Installed Building Products in a research report on Wednesday, February 10th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $140.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Installed Building Products from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. KeyCorp upped their price target on shares of Installed Building Products from $120.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 3rd. BTIG Research increased their target price on shares of Installed Building Products from $146.00 to $158.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Installed Building Products from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $106.00 to $132.00 in a research report on Monday, January 4th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $109.00.

Installed Building Products Profile

Installed Building Products, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the installation of insulation, waterproofing, fire-stopping, fireproofing, garage doors, rain gutters, window blinds, shower doors, closet shelving and mirrors, and other products in the continental United States. It offers a range of insulation materials, such as fiberglass and cellulose, and spray foam insulation materials.

Featured Story: Basic Economics

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IBP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Installed Building Products, Inc. (NYSE:IBP).

Receive News & Ratings for Installed Building Products Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Installed Building Products and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.