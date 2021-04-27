Inspiration Healthcare Group plc (LON:IHC) to Issue Dividend of GBX 0.40

Inspiration Healthcare Group plc (LON:IHC) announced a dividend on Tuesday, April 27th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 1st will be given a dividend of GBX 0.40 ($0.01) per share on Friday, July 30th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.33%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 1st. This is a positive change from Inspiration Healthcare Group’s previous dividend of $0.20. The official announcement can be accessed at this link.
Inspiration Healthcare Group stock opened at GBX 118 ($1.54) on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of £80.38 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.75. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 119.52 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 92.63. Inspiration Healthcare Group has a 12 month low of GBX 56 ($0.73) and a 12 month high of GBX 132.93 ($1.74). The company has a current ratio of 2.32, a quick ratio of 1.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.63.
Inspiration Healthcare Group Company Profile
