Insider Selling: Twist Bioscience Co. (NASDAQ:TWST) CFO Sells 5,000 Shares of Stock

Twist Bioscience Co. (NASDAQ:TWST) CFO James M. Thorburn sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $133.47, for a total value of $667,350.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 53,034 shares in the company, valued at $7,078,447.98. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.

NASDAQ TWST opened at $140.52 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $6.84 billion, a PE ratio of -37.47 and a beta of 0.83. Twist Bioscience Co. has a 12 month low of $29.56 and a 12 month high of $214.07. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $129.17 and its 200-day moving average price is $133.38.

Twist Bioscience (NASDAQ:TWST) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 3rd. The company reported ($0.72) EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.74) by $0.02. The business had revenue of $28.16 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $25.26 million. Twist Bioscience had a negative net margin of 155.31% and a negative return on equity of 44.62%. Research analysts forecast that Twist Bioscience Co. will post -3.03 earnings per share for the current year.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on TWST shares. Zacks Investment Research raised Twist Bioscience from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, April 8th. Piper Sandler assumed coverage on Twist Bioscience in a research report on Monday, April 19th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $150.00 price target for the company. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on Twist Bioscience from $125.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Twist Bioscience from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $100.00 target price for the company. in a report on Friday, February 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Twist Bioscience currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $118.40.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Wedbush Securities Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Twist Bioscience in the first quarter valued at about $261,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Twist Bioscience by 25.8% in the 1st quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,950 shares of the company’s stock valued at $242,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Strs Ohio lifted its position in shares of Twist Bioscience by 67.6% in the 1st quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 12,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,535,000 after purchasing an additional 5,000 shares during the period. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA purchased a new stake in shares of Twist Bioscience in the 1st quarter worth approximately $13,236,000. Finally, Arthur M. Cohen & Associates LLC boosted its stake in shares of Twist Bioscience by 19.4% during the first quarter. Arthur M. Cohen & Associates LLC now owns 3,827 shares of the company’s stock valued at $474,000 after purchasing an additional 623 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.90% of the company’s stock.

About Twist Bioscience

Twist Bioscience Corporation, a synthetic biology company, manufactures and sells synthetic DNA-based products. The company's DNA synthesis platform enables the manufacturing of synthetic DNA by writing DNA on a silicon chip. It offers synthetic DNA-based products, including synthetic genes, tools for sample preparation, antibody libraries for drug discovery and development, and DNA as a digital data storage medium.

