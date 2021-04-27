Insider Selling: Natera, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTRA) CFO Sells 3,213 Shares of Stock

Natera, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTRA) CFO Michael Burkes Brophy sold 3,213 shares of Natera stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.14, for a total value of $353,879.82. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 88,658 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,764,792.12. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.

Michael Burkes Brophy also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Natera alerts:

On Tuesday, April 13th, Michael Burkes Brophy sold 14,616 shares of Natera stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $104.21, for a total transaction of $1,523,133.36.

On Monday, March 29th, Michael Burkes Brophy sold 4,027 shares of Natera stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.96, for a total transaction of $338,106.92.

On Monday, March 22nd, Michael Burkes Brophy sold 448 shares of Natera stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.04, for a total transaction of $47,057.92.

On Tuesday, March 16th, Michael Burkes Brophy sold 2,234 shares of Natera stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.23, for a total transaction of $246,253.82.

On Wednesday, March 10th, Michael Burkes Brophy sold 5,954 shares of Natera stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $97.31, for a total transaction of $579,383.74.

On Thursday, February 25th, Michael Burkes Brophy sold 1,899 shares of Natera stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $106.73, for a total transaction of $202,680.27.

Shares of NTRA opened at $115.92 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.16 billion, a PE ratio of -48.71 and a beta of 1.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 4.68 and a quick ratio of 4.57. Natera, Inc. has a 1-year low of $34.53 and a 1-year high of $127.19. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $103.01 and its 200-day moving average price is $98.93.

Natera (NASDAQ:NTRA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 25th. The medical research company reported ($0.89) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.61) by ($0.28). The company had revenue of $112.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $106.83 million. Natera had a negative net margin of 52.11% and a negative return on equity of 53.39%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Natera, Inc. will post -2.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

NTRA has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Canaccord Genuity lifted their price target on shares of Natera from $112.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 14th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Natera from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 3rd. Craig Hallum lifted their price target on shares of Natera from $92.00 to $118.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 4th. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on shares of Natera from $127.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 4th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Natera from $87.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, March 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. Natera has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $108.00.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Capstone Triton Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in Natera during the fourth quarter valued at $37,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Natera in the fourth quarter worth about $39,000. James Investment Research Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Natera in the fourth quarter worth about $50,000. Heritage Wealth Advisors raised its position in shares of Natera by 18.8% in the fourth quarter. Heritage Wealth Advisors now owns 855 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $85,000 after acquiring an additional 135 shares during the period. Finally, Sittner & Nelson LLC acquired a new position in shares of Natera in the fourth quarter worth about $100,000. Institutional investors own 94.93% of the company’s stock.

About Natera

Natera, Inc, a diagnostics company, develops and commercializes molecular testing services worldwide. It offers Panorama, a non-invasive prenatal test that screens for chromosomal abnormalities of a fetus with a blood draw from the mother, as well as twin pregnancies for zygosity; Vistara, a single-gene mutations screening test to identify single-gene disorder; Horizon carrier screening to determine carrier status for various genetic diseases; and Spectrum to analyze chromosomal anomalies or inherited genetic conditions during an in vitro fertilization cycle.

Featured Story: Put Option Volume

Receive News & Ratings for Natera Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Natera and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.