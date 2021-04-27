Insider Selling: Graco Inc. (NYSE:GGG) Director Sells 18,000 Shares of Stock

Graco Inc. (NYSE:GGG) Director Lee R. Mitau sold 18,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.02, for a total value of $1,386,360.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 184,262 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,191,859.24. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.

Shares of NYSE:GGG traded up $0.52 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $77.38. 421,629 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 805,919. The stock has a market cap of $13.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 44.24, a P/E/G ratio of 4.45 and a beta of 0.56. The company has a current ratio of 3.25, a quick ratio of 2.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. Graco Inc. has a 12-month low of $41.79 and a 12-month high of $78.29. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $72.09 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $70.01.

Get Graco alerts:

Graco (NYSE:GGG) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 20th. The industrial products company reported $0.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.08. Graco had a return on equity of 29.38% and a net margin of 18.88%. The firm had revenue of $454.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $426.13 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.42 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 21.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that Graco Inc. will post 1.84 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 5th. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 19th will be paid a $0.1875 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, April 16th. This represents a $0.75 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.97%. Graco’s dividend payout ratio is currently 39.47%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in GGG. Childress Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Graco during the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. CWM LLC raised its position in shares of Graco by 147.3% in the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 460 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 274 shares in the last quarter. DB Wealth Management Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Graco in the 4th quarter worth approximately $35,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Graco during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Finally, Archer Investment Corp bought a new position in Graco during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.08% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have weighed in on GGG. DA Davidson increased their price objective on Graco from $57.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 26th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on Graco from $81.00 to $89.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Graco from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised Graco from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $65.00 to $90.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Graco has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $76.00.

About Graco

Graco, Inc is a manufacturing company, which designs, manufactures and markets systems and equipment used to move, measure, control, dispense and spray fluid and powder materials. It operates through the following segments: Industrial, Contractor and Process. The Industrial segment includes the Applied Fluid Technologies and Industrial Products divisions.

See Also: Why Invest in Dividend Kings

Receive News & Ratings for Graco Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Graco and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.