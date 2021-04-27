Insider Selling: Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB) EVP Sells 3,700 Shares of Stock

Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB) EVP Kristine R. Garrett sold 3,700 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.10, for a total transaction of $144,670.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 53,403 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,088,057.30. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.
FITB traded up $0.46 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $39.24. 431,666 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,101,949. Fifth Third Bancorp has a fifty-two week low of $14.89 and a fifty-two week high of $40.46. The company has a quick ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $38.02 and a 200 day moving average price of $30.78. The company has a market capitalization of $27.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.50, a PEG ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 1.63.
Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 19th. The financial services provider reported $0.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.24. Fifth Third Bancorp had a return on equity of 7.52% and a net margin of 17.50%. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.04 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Fifth Third Bancorp will post 1.91 EPS for the current year.
Several equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on shares of Fifth Third Bancorp from $36.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 9th. Wedbush upped their price target on shares of Fifth Third Bancorp from $36.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 22nd. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Fifth Third Bancorp from $37.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 7th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Fifth Third Bancorp from $42.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 24th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of Fifth Third Bancorp from $38.00 to $42.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $35.04.
Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Penserra Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Fifth Third Bancorp by 26.6% during the 4th quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 1,506 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 316 shares in the last quarter. Hengehold Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Fifth Third Bancorp by 2.3% in the 4th quarter. Hengehold Capital Management LLC now owns 15,544 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $429,000 after acquiring an additional 348 shares during the period. Voya Financial Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Fifth Third Bancorp by 2.4% in the 4th quarter. Voya Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 14,640 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $399,000 after acquiring an additional 349 shares during the period. LexAurum Advisors LLC raised its stake in Fifth Third Bancorp by 1.4% in the 4th quarter. LexAurum Advisors LLC now owns 28,532 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $787,000 after acquiring an additional 389 shares during the period. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its position in Fifth Third Bancorp by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 86,761 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,392,000 after buying an additional 413 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 79.19% of the company’s stock.
Fifth Third Bancorp Company Profile
Fifth Third Bancorp operates as a diversified financial services company in the United States. The company's Commercial Banking segment offers credit intermediation, cash management, and financial services; lending and depository products; and cash management, foreign exchange and international trade finance, derivatives and capital markets services, asset-based lending, real estate finance, public finance, commercial leasing, and syndicated finance for business, government, and professional customers.
