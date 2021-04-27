Insider Selling: Chegg, Inc. (NYSE:CHGG) Insider Sells 30,000 Shares of Stock

Chegg, Inc. (NYSE:CHGG) insider Nathan J. Schultz sold 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.26, for a total transaction of $2,857,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 257,127 shares in the company, valued at approximately $24,493,918.02. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

CHGG stock traded down $1.54 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $94.43. The company had a trading volume of 802,470 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,815,342. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.38, a current ratio of 9.09 and a quick ratio of 9.09. Chegg, Inc. has a 1 year low of $40.20 and a 1 year high of $115.21. The company has a market capitalization of $13.39 billion, a P/E ratio of -477.25, a P/E/G ratio of 3.14 and a beta of 0.99. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $89.23 and a 200-day moving average price of $88.40.

Chegg (NYSE:CHGG) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, February 7th. The technology company reported $0.55 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.49 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $205.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $153.90 million. Chegg had a negative net margin of 4.26% and a positive return on equity of 13.35%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 63.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.35 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Chegg, Inc. will post 0.69 EPS for the current year.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Eudaimonia Partners LLC bought a new stake in Chegg during the 3rd quarter valued at $105,000. AGF Investments LLC raised its holdings in Chegg by 59.6% during the 4th quarter. AGF Investments LLC now owns 308 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 115 shares during the last quarter. Ellevest Inc. raised its holdings in Chegg by 269.7% in the 4th quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 329 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 240 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC raised its holdings in Chegg by 75.1% in the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 443 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 190 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capstone Triton Financial Group LLC bought a new position in Chegg in the 4th quarter worth $48,000. Institutional investors own 98.48% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on CHGG shares. Bank of America upped their price target on shares of Chegg from $100.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 14th. KeyCorp increased their price objective on shares of Chegg from $120.00 to $124.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 9th. Piper Sandler raised their price target on shares of Chegg from $110.00 to $124.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 9th. Northland Securities raised their price target on shares of Chegg from $95.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 9th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $120.00 price objective on shares of Chegg in a research report on Monday, March 22nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Chegg presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $104.78.

Chegg Company Profile

Chegg, Inc engages in the operations of learning platform for students. It intends to empower students to take control of their education and help the students study, college admissions exams, accomplish their goals, get grades and test scores. The firm offers required and non-required scholastic materials including textbooks in any format, access to online homework help and textbook solutions, course organization and scheduling, college and university matching tools and scholarship connections.

