Insider Selling: 8×8, Inc. (NYSE:EGHT) CTO Sells 509 Shares of Stock

8×8, Inc. (NYSE:EGHT) CTO Bryan R. Martin sold 509 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, April 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.03, for a total value of $17,321.27. Following the completion of the sale, the chief technology officer now owns 9,135 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $310,864.05. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

Shares of NYSE EGHT traded up $0.22 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $35.06. The company had a trading volume of 29,502 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,467,560. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.72, a current ratio of 2.31 and a quick ratio of 2.31. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $33.18 and its 200-day simple moving average is $29.26. 8×8, Inc. has a 12 month low of $13.51 and a 12 month high of $39.17. The firm has a market cap of $3.77 billion, a P/E ratio of -20.27 and a beta of 0.98.

8X8 (NYSE:EGHT) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, January 27th. The technology company reported ($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.03) by $0.01. 8X8 had a negative net margin of 36.15% and a negative return on equity of 68.68%. The business had revenue of $136.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $132.85 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.16) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 15.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that 8×8, Inc. will post -1.08 EPS for the current year.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on EGHT shares. BTIG Research increased their target price on 8X8 from $35.00 to $44.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. Bank of America assumed coverage on 8X8 in a report on Tuesday, April 20th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $39.00 target price for the company. B. Riley upped their price target on shares of 8X8 from $25.00 to $32.50 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, January 25th. Rosenblatt Securities upped their price target on shares of 8X8 from $18.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, January 25th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company downgraded shares of 8X8 from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $17.00 to $25.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 5th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $31.50.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. TRU Independence Asset Management 2 LLC bought a new position in 8X8 during the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. Encompass Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in 8X8 during the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. Archer Investment Corp bought a new position in 8X8 during the fourth quarter worth about $39,000. Vantage Consulting Group Inc bought a new position in 8X8 during the fourth quarter worth about $48,000. Finally, US Bancorp DE lifted its stake in 8X8 by 152.2% during the fourth quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,594 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $55,000 after purchasing an additional 962 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.40% of the company’s stock.

8X8 Company Profile

8×8, Inc provides voice, video, chat, contact center, and enterprise-class application programmable interface (API) Software-as-a-Service solutions for small and mid-size businesses, mid-market and larger enterprises, government agencies, and other organizations worldwide. It offers unified communications, team collaboration, video conferencing, contact center, data and analytics, communication APIs, and other services.

