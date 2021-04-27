Insider Buying: Yorbeau Resources Inc. (TSE:YRB) Director Acquires 549,000 Shares of Stock

Yorbeau Resources Inc. (TSE:YRB) Director Jérôme Gendron purchased 549,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 22nd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of C$0.05 per share, with a total value of C$27,450.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 12,309,466 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$615,473.30.

Yorbeau Resources stock traded up C$0.01 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting C$0.06. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 44,000 shares, compared to its average volume of 382,967. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 2.69 and a quick ratio of 2.57. The stock has a market cap of C$20.03 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.00. The business has a 50 day moving average price of C$0.05 and a 200-day moving average price of C$0.05. Yorbeau Resources Inc. has a 12 month low of C$0.04 and a 12 month high of C$0.08.

About Yorbeau Resources

Yorbeau Resources Inc engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral properties in Canada. It explores for gold and base metal properties. The company holds 100% interest in Rouyn property that consists of one mining concession and 94 claims having a total area of 2,684.88 hectares located in the south of Rouyn-Noranda, QuÃ©bec; and Scott Lake property comprises three non-contiguous claim blocks consisting of 123 complete or partial claim cells covering an area of approximately 6,089 hectares located in the townships of LÃ©vy, Scott, and Obalski in northwestern QuÃ©bec.

