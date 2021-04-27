Innoviz Technologies (NASDAQ:INVZ) Research Coverage Started at The Goldman Sachs Group

The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Innoviz Technologies (NASDAQ:INVZ) in a report published on Monday, Benzinga reports. The firm issued a neutral rating and a $11.00 price objective on the stock.

Shares of NASDAQ INVZ opened at $10.78 on Monday. Innoviz Technologies has a 12 month low of $8.76 and a 12 month high of $17.75. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $10.33.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of INVZ. Sowell Financial Services LLC bought a new position in Innoviz Technologies during the 4th quarter worth $34,000. Griffin Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Innoviz Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at $266,000. Belvedere Trading LLC bought a new position in shares of Innoviz Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at $279,000. Phoenix Holdings Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Innoviz Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at $16,594,000. Finally, Valeo Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Innoviz Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at $86,000.

Innoviz Technologies Ltd. designs and manufactures solid state LiDAR sensors and develops perception software that enable the mass-production of autonomous vehicles. The company manufactures InnovizPro, a solid state LiDAR that offers performance and value for automotive and other applications. It also manufactures InnovizOne, an automotive- grade LiDAR sensor that provides 3D sensing for Level 3-Level 5 autonomous driving.

