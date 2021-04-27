Ingalls & Snyder LLC Has $210,000 Holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF)

Ingalls & Snyder LLC reduced its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF) by 30.0% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 863 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 370 shares during the quarter. Ingalls & Snyder LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF were worth $210,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of IWF. Annapolis Financial Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Mcmillion Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Cowa LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $34,000. Sage Private Wealth Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $44,000. Finally, Sterling Financial Planning Inc. bought a new position in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $48,000.

NYSEARCA IWF opened at $262.32 on Tuesday. iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF has a 12 month low of $166.68 and a 12 month high of $262.60. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $248.02 and its 200-day moving average price is $238.79.

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment returns that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 1000 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of equity securities of Russell 1000 index issuers with relatively higher price-to-book ratios and higher forecasted growth.

