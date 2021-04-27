Ingalls & Snyder LLC Buys New Stake in Banco Santander, S.A. (NYSE:SAN)

Ingalls & Snyder LLC acquired a new position in Banco Santander, S.A. (NYSE:SAN) in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 16,270 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $56,000.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Banco Santander by 64.2% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,570 shares of the bank’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 3,743 shares in the last quarter. Regentatlantic Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Banco Santander in the 4th quarter worth about $32,000. 44 Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Banco Santander in the 4th quarter worth about $33,000. Gilbert & Cook Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Banco Santander in the 1st quarter worth about $41,000. Finally, Eqis Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Banco Santander in the 4th quarter worth about $42,000. 1.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:SAN opened at $3.49 on Tuesday. Banco Santander, S.A. has a one year low of $1.78 and a one year high of $3.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.70, a quick ratio of 0.41 and a current ratio of 0.41. The firm has a market cap of $60.52 billion, a P/E ratio of -8.21 and a beta of 1.36. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $3.47 and a 200-day simple moving average of $3.07.

Banco Santander (NYSE:SAN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 3rd. The bank reported $0.08 EPS for the quarter. Banco Santander had a negative net margin of 13.21% and a positive return on equity of 7.24%. The business had revenue of $13.03 billion during the quarter. On average, research analysts predict that Banco Santander, S.A. will post 0.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 11th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 3rd will be given a $0.0081 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 0.96%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, April 30th.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on SAN shares. HSBC upgraded shares of Banco Santander from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 20th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Banco Santander in a report on Friday, February 12th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Banco Santander from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 14th. Credit Suisse Group upgraded shares of Banco Santander from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Banco Santander in a report on Thursday, March 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $3.50.

Banco Santander, SA, together with its subsidiaries, provides various retail and commercial banking products and services to individuals, small and medium-sized enterprises, and large companies worldwide. It offers demand and time deposits, and current and savings accounts; mortgages, consumer finance, syndicated corporate loans, structured financing, cash management, export and agency finance, trade and working capital solutions, and corporate finance; and insurance products.

