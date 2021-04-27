Infrastructure and Energy Alternatives, Inc. (NASDAQ:IEA) Shares Sold by Northern Trust Corp

Northern Trust Corp reduced its position in shares of Infrastructure and Energy Alternatives, Inc. (NASDAQ:IEA) by 22.5% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 17,562 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,087 shares during the quarter. Northern Trust Corp’s holdings in Infrastructure and Energy Alternatives were worth $291,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its stake in Infrastructure and Energy Alternatives by 14.2% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 741,095 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,280,000 after acquiring an additional 91,915 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. acquired a new stake in Infrastructure and Energy Alternatives in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $5,322,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Infrastructure and Energy Alternatives by 387.4% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 202,117 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,349,000 after acquiring an additional 160,650 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in Infrastructure and Energy Alternatives by 13.8% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 63,863 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,058,000 after acquiring an additional 7,725 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Belvedere Trading LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Infrastructure and Energy Alternatives in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $730,000. 21.70% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered Infrastructure and Energy Alternatives from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Friday, March 12th.

In related news, Director Ocm Fie, Llc sold 8,853,283 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.75, for a total value of $148,292,490.25. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . 2.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

IEA stock opened at $13.40 on Tuesday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $14.18 and a 200 day moving average price of $14.54. The stock has a market cap of $306.93 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 223.37 and a beta of 1.83. Infrastructure and Energy Alternatives, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $1.63 and a fifty-two week high of $24.13.

Infrastructure and Energy Alternatives (NASDAQ:IEA) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, March 9th. The company reported ($0.10) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of ($0.10). Infrastructure and Energy Alternatives had a net margin of 0.70% and a negative return on equity of 12.99%. The business had revenue of $391.91 million during the quarter. Research analysts predict that Infrastructure and Energy Alternatives, Inc. will post -0.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Infrastructure and Energy Alternatives Profile

Infrastructure and Energy Alternatives, Inc, through various subsidiaries, operates as a diversified infrastructure construction company in the United States. The company engages in providing engineering, procurement, and construction (EPC) services for the renewable energy, traditional power, and civil infrastructure industries.

