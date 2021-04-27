Informa (OTCMKTS:IFJPY) Upgraded at Exane BNP Paribas

Informa (OTCMKTS:IFJPY) was upgraded by research analysts at Exane BNP Paribas from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Informa in a research note on Friday, March 12th. UBS Group cut shares of Informa from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 21st. BNP Paribas cut Informa from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, January 11th. Barclays reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Informa in a report on Friday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Informa in a research report on Thursday, January 7th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold”.

Shares of Informa stock traded up $0.50 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $15.80. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 9,792 shares, compared to its average volume of 75,564. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $15.94 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $14.55. Informa has a fifty-two week low of $9.18 and a fifty-two week high of $16.70.

Informa plc operates as a business-to-business events, academic publishing, and information services company worldwide. It operates through five divisions: Informa Connect, Informa Intelligence, Informa Markets, Informa Tech, and Taylor & Francis. The Informa Connect division provides content-driven events and digital platforms that allow professionals to meet, connect, learn, and share knowledge.

