Industrial Logistics Properties Trust (NASDAQ:ILPT) Posts Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.15 EPS

Industrial Logistics Properties Trust (NASDAQ:ILPT) posted its earnings results on Sunday. The company reported $0.30 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.45 by ($0.15), Fidelity Earnings reports. Industrial Logistics Properties Trust had a return on equity of 5.02% and a net margin of 20.82%.

NASDAQ ILPT traded down $0.07 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $24.27. The company had a trading volume of 296,732 shares, compared to its average volume of 305,945. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $23.70 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $22.39. Industrial Logistics Properties Trust has a fifty-two week low of $15.09 and a fifty-two week high of $26.20. The company has a quick ratio of 6.39, a current ratio of 6.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27. The stock has a market cap of $1.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.31, a P/E/G ratio of 3.99 and a beta of 0.96.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 20th. Investors of record on Monday, April 26th will be paid a dividend of $0.33 per share. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.44%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, April 23rd. Industrial Logistics Properties Trust’s payout ratio is currently 75.00%.

Several analysts recently issued reports on ILPT shares. BTIG Research assumed coverage on shares of Industrial Logistics Properties Trust in a report on Monday. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Industrial Logistics Properties Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, February 22nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $25.00.

Industrial Logistics Properties Trust Company Profile

ILPT is a real estate investment trust, or REIT, that owns and leases industrial and logistics properties throughout the United States. ILPT is managed by the operating subsidiary of The RMR Group Inc (Nasdaq: RMR), an alternative asset management company that is headquartered in Newton, MA.

