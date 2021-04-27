IMS Capital Management Lowers Position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM)

IMS Capital Management trimmed its position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) by 53.8% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 6,014 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 7,002 shares during the period. IMS Capital Management’s holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. were worth $916,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. TrueWealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 23.3% during the 1st quarter. TrueWealth Advisors LLC now owns 3,204 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $478,000 after acquiring an additional 605 shares during the period. Strategic Wealth Designers raised its position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 8.5% in the 1st quarter. Strategic Wealth Designers now owns 15,589 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,373,000 after purchasing an additional 1,220 shares in the last quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. in the 1st quarter valued at about $2,028,000. Transform Wealth LLC raised its position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 4.4% during the 1st quarter. Transform Wealth LLC now owns 54,118 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $8,238,000 after acquiring an additional 2,281 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SPC Financial Inc. raised its position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. SPC Financial Inc. now owns 34,691 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,281,000 after acquiring an additional 221 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 69.02% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised their target price on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $135.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, January 18th. Daiwa Capital Markets assumed coverage on JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research report on Wednesday, January 6th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $139.00 target price on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $185.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th. Seaport Global Securities raised their target price on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $140.00 to $157.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, sixteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $145.23.

In related news, General Counsel Stacey Friedman sold 16,965 shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.90, for a total value of $2,560,018.50. Also, CEO Douglas B. Petno sold 22,011 shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $129.84, for a total value of $2,857,908.24. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 83,141 shares of company stock worth $12,082,545. Company insiders own 0.78% of the company’s stock.

Shares of JPM stock opened at $150.56 on Tuesday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $153.45 and its two-hundred day moving average is $131.74. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a twelve month low of $82.40 and a twelve month high of $161.69. The company has a market capitalization of $456.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.87 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a current ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 13th. The financial services provider reported $4.50 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.10 by $1.40. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a return on equity of 10.85% and a net margin of 19.16%. The company had revenue of $32.30 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $29.97 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.78 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 14.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 7.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, April 6th will be paid a $0.90 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, April 5th. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.39%. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 34.35%.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Company Profile

JPMorgan Chase & Co operates as a financial services company worldwide. It operates in four segments: Consumer & Community Banking (CCB), Corporate & Investment Bank (CIB), Commercial Banking (CB), and Asset & Wealth Management (AWM). The CCB segment offers deposit and investment products and services to consumers; lending, deposit, and cash management and payment solutions to small businesses; mortgage origination and servicing activities; residential mortgages and home equity loans; and credit card, auto loan, and leasing services.

