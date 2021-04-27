Ilmarinen Mutual Pension Insurance Co Buys 15,000 Shares of The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS)

Ilmarinen Mutual Pension Insurance Co increased its holdings in shares of The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) by 9.4% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 175,000 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 15,000 shares during the quarter. The Walt Disney makes up 0.4% of Ilmarinen Mutual Pension Insurance Co’s holdings, making the stock its 23rd largest holding. Ilmarinen Mutual Pension Insurance Co’s holdings in The Walt Disney were worth $32,291,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of DIS. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of The Walt Disney during the 4th quarter worth approximately $3,003,286,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its stake in shares of The Walt Disney by 37.2% during the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 19,494,013 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $3,531,925,000 after acquiring an additional 5,288,711 shares in the last quarter. Viking Global Investors LP acquired a new stake in shares of The Walt Disney in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $773,911,000. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in shares of The Walt Disney by 16.1% in the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 23,913,777 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $4,332,698,000 after buying an additional 3,315,118 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of The Walt Disney by 11.4% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 32,108,070 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $5,817,340,000 after buying an additional 3,291,751 shares during the last quarter. 62.83% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get The Walt Disney alerts:

In related news, EVP Mary Jayne Parker sold 7,436 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $185.60, for a total transaction of $1,380,121.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Chairman Robert A. Iger sold 237,136 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $176.03, for a total value of $41,743,050.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 839,487 shares of company stock worth $158,444,151 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE DIS opened at $184.27 on Tuesday. The Walt Disney Company has a one year low of $98.86 and a one year high of $203.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 1.32 and a quick ratio of 1.26. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $189.05 and its 200-day moving average price is $168.13. The stock has a market capitalization of $334.50 billion, a PE ratio of -115.89, a P/E/G ratio of 5.07 and a beta of 1.20.

The Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 10th. The entertainment giant reported $0.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.45) by $0.77. The business had revenue of $16.25 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.84 billion. The Walt Disney had a positive return on equity of 4.05% and a negative net margin of 4.38%. As a group, equities analysts expect that The Walt Disney Company will post 1.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Bank of America reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $223.00 price target on shares of The Walt Disney in a report on Friday, February 12th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell lifted their target price on The Walt Disney from $175.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 14th. Truist lifted their target price on The Walt Disney from $195.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 16th. Zacks Investment Research raised The Walt Disney from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $193.00 target price for the company in a report on Monday, February 22nd. Finally, Moffett Nathanson lifted their target price on The Walt Disney from $160.00 to $180.00 in a report on Friday, January 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and twenty-two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $191.69.

The Walt Disney Profile

The Walt Disney Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an entertainment company worldwide. The company's Media Networks segment operates domestic cable networks under the Disney, ESPN, Freeform, FX, and National Geographic brands; and television broadcast network under the ABC brand, as well as eight domestic television stations.

Recommended Story: Do investors pay a separate front-end load every time they buy additional shares?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DIS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS).

Receive News & Ratings for The Walt Disney Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Walt Disney and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.