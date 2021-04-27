Illumina, Inc. (NASDAQ:ILMN) SVP Charles Dadswell Sells 314 Shares

Illumina, Inc. (NASDAQ:ILMN) SVP Charles Dadswell sold 314 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $402.02, for a total value of $126,234.28. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 6,518 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,620,366.36. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Charles Dadswell also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Illumina alerts:

On Monday, March 22nd, Charles Dadswell sold 314 shares of Illumina stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $416.24, for a total value of $130,699.36.

Illumina stock opened at $420.76 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $402.88 and its 200 day moving average price is $378.52. The firm has a market capitalization of $61.42 billion, a PE ratio of 97.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 9.83 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 3.51 and a current ratio of 3.88. Illumina, Inc. has a one year low of $260.42 and a one year high of $555.77.

Illumina (NASDAQ:ILMN) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 11th. The life sciences company reported $1.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.11 by $0.11. Illumina had a return on equity of 15.93% and a net margin of 19.70%. The company had revenue of $953.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $949.65 million. On average, analysts forecast that Illumina, Inc. will post 4.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

ILMN has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised Illumina from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $441.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 16th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on Illumina from $300.00 to $330.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. Atlantic Securities cut Illumina from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $390.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, March 31st. SVB Leerink raised their price target on Illumina from $360.00 to $470.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 12th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity raised their price target on Illumina from $445.00 to $460.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Illumina currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $376.95.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Baillie Gifford & Co. raised its position in shares of Illumina by 11.9% in the 4th quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 19,834,762 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $7,338,863,000 after purchasing an additional 2,109,182 shares in the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC increased its holdings in shares of Illumina by 332.7% in the 4th quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 2,738,465 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $1,013,244,000 after acquiring an additional 2,105,636 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp increased its holdings in shares of Illumina by 5.2% in the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,666,419 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $616,575,000 after acquiring an additional 82,617 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Illumina in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $573,541,000. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Illumina by 2.4% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 723,121 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $267,555,000 after acquiring an additional 17,238 shares during the last quarter. 89.97% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Illumina

Illumina, Inc provides sequencing and array-based solutions for genetic and genomic analysis. Its products and services serve customers in a range of markets enabling the adoption of genomic solutions in research and clinical settings for applications in the life sciences, oncology, reproductive health, agriculture, and other emerging segments.

See Also: Special Purpose Acquisition Company (SPAC) – What You Need to Know

Receive News & Ratings for Illumina Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Illumina and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.